'Going through tough times': Florida thief remorsefully returns tip jar to Kissimmee ice cream parlor

A remorseful thief ended up returning the wad of cash he stole from a tip jar inside a Kissimmee ice cream parlor.

Abracadabra Ice Cream made a Facebook post that amassed a huge amount of support from the community – all who helped identify the accused thief who was caught on camera reaching into the tip jar and stealing the money.

Workers were able to recognize the accused thief on social media and reached out to him.

He called the store to apologize and showed back up to hand over the stolen cash.

"When he came in he was very shy, he explained he was the gentleman that they saw on camera, so he knew that he was caught," said store manager Nico Dimas. "He explained that he was going through tough times."

The store said that everyone makes mistakes so all is forgiven.