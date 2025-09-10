Man shot inside car in Orlando; police searching for 2 suspects

The Brief A shooting took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Orlando. A man was shot in the leg while inside his car. Police are searching for two suspects.



A man was shot in the leg while inside his car in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Orlando, and police are now searching for two suspects.

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) says a shooting took place around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of South Goldwyn Avenue and South John Young Parkway.

According to officers, two suspects inside a vehicle pulled up to another vehicle and fired into his car.

The man was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Investigators are now searching for the two suspects.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any information on the events that could have led up to the shooting. The man who was shot has not been identified, and it is unclear if police have any leads on the suspects' identities.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the OPD at (321) 235-5300.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.