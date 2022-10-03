Man shot, killed after large fight in Pine Hills, deputies say

article

A man in his 20s is dead after gunfire rang out after a large fight in Pine Hills early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a parking lot in the 6200 block of W. Colonial Drive off N Kirkman Road after receiving a 911 call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

The sheriff's office said they believe they have made contact with the other person involved in the gunfire. No other details were immediately available.