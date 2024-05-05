Man shot in Pine Hills late Saturday night, deputies say

A man was found shot in Pine Hills late Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:53 p.m., deputies responded to the 6200 block of Bolling Drive in reference to a shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was taken to the hospital, and all involved parties remained on the scene, deputies said.

The incident is still under active investigation, and no additional details are available at this time.