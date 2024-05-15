Golf course clash: Proposed 900-unit Titusville development scaled back amid community pushback

Overgrown and unmaintained, the future of Sherwood Golf Course in Brevard is in question.

The dilapidated course is being considered for residential development, but community pushback prompted the developer, Ballarena Group Corp., to redesign its original plan.

On Wednesday, at their second community outreach meeting, the developer announced they are scaling back to 605 residential units, said Jorge Ballarena, CEO & president of Ballarena Group Corp.

"We always hear new points of view, we always hear new comments that help us to understand better," said Ballarena. "We’re growing and improving from what we hear."

The developer’s initial re-zoning permit described the completed development consisting of 138 single-family home lots, 74 duplex units, 256 townhome units, and 432 apartment units.

"I’m thrilled that they decreased the number; I really am," said Eagle Point resident Kelly Wieland. "But, I am truly concerned about the ultimate traffic flow, as well as the fact of safety."

Even with increased traffic, Ballarena Group Corp. said they would still operate at just 61% of the traffic flow deemed allowable by the county.

Water flow is also of concern in the flood-prone areas. Hurricane Ian was a nightmare, said Wineland. She sent us a video of one of her neighbors kayaking down the street.

"It was probably 10 days that we had water that was up to 7-10 inches deep in the highest part of our roads," Wineland said.

County regulations now stipulate new builds in Brevard must be "18 inches above the crown elevation of the street on which the property abuts". Wineland said her concerns over run-off water were met with deaf ears.

"It almost seemed like they didn’t know what we were talking about," Wineland said. "That scares me because who is ultimately responsible if our homes flood?"

Flooding isn’t residents' only water-related concern, said Tom Erdman. A Sherwood resident since 1991, he founded www.savesherwood.com

"We got this letter from the Mims Water Department asking us to conserve water… water pressure is going to be low – that was in early April," Erman said.

The bottom line: Erman and Wineland said the infrastructure cannot keep up with current demand, let alone hundreds more families.

Ballarena is working with the county to update infrastructure and mitigate traffic and environmental impacts.

"There are a lot of utilities in place, and systems for the water may not be being maintained the right way," Ballarena said. "They may not have an issue with the level and the flooding. They may have an issue maintaining the property – the structure that’s in place right now. It could be many factors, not necessarily bad design from the conception - from the beginning."

According to the Brevard County Property Appraisal website, the Sherwood Golf Course property is not zoned for residential use, but the developer has applied for a re-zoning permit.

Ballarena said they will take feedback from Wednesday’s meeting and include it in their next re-zoning permit proposal to the county, which, he said, they hope to submit sometime next week.

FOX 35 News did contact Brevard County commissioners and the Brevard County Planning and Development Department, but they were not immediately available for comment.