Man taken to hospital after police-involved shooting at Cocoa apartment complex

A man has been taken to the hospital after a police-involved shooting at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon in Cocoa, according to Cocoa Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the Village Green apartments near Dixon Blvd. and Clearlake Road.

According to police, a tow truck driver was attempting to remove a vehicle from the property when a security guard asked a police officer to be on standby. When the officer arrived to the apartment complex, a man opened a door and allegedly pointed a gun at the security officer and the police officer.

Both the security guard and the police officer shot at the man who was shot and later transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center. The man is currently in critical condition.

"He pointed a gun at the officer and security guard and they both shot at the suspect," explained Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier. "The suspect was shot at least one time. We don't know if the officer shot him or the security guard shot him at this time."

Police said the officer, security guard, and tow truck driver were not hurt.

Officials do not know who fired the gun at the man yet.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, which is standard protocol for law enforcement-involved shootings.