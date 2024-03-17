Man shot after forcing entry into Orlando home, deputies say

article

A man was shot after he forced entry into an Orlando home, deputies said.

On Saturday, around 8:50 p.m., deputies responded to the 700 block of Eldridge Street about a man who had been shot after forcing entry into a home.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury. Both the man and the person who shot him know each other, deputies said.

This is an ongoing investigation.