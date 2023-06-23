Man sets fire to Florida masonic lodge, returns to make sure it was still burning: Deputies

article

A Florida man was arrested after he was seen on video surveillance setting fire to the Leesburg Masonic Lodge on June 14, deputies said.

Luke Pratt, 22, of Leesburg was arrested for second-degree arson and first-degree burglary after deputies determined that Pratt intentionally set the fire to the lodge, court records show.

Video surveillance from the lodge shows Pratt parking on the side of the building, getting out of the car with a baseball bat in hand and a gas can in the other. He walks to the front of the lodge before walking out of camera view.

Pratt then reappears back in camera view without the gas can or baseball bat and leaves the property.

Deputies said six minutes later, he drives back into the view of the video surveillance on the side of the building and gets out of the car again to walk towards the lodge. He can then be seen running back to his car and leaving.

The camera angle shows the fire burning at the same time Pratt would've been inside the building, court records show.

On June 21, deputies found "explosive devices" at Pratts's home nearly a mile away from the lodge.

When interviewed by deputies, Pratt's mother said her son admitted to starting the fire at the lodge during dinner.

Detectives spoke to Pratt who said he "is mad at what the Masonic Lodge stands for and he believes they are following him," court records show. He said he waited across the street on the night of the fire for everyone to leave the building before starting the fire.

He said he came back to the scene of the fire to make sure it was still burning, deputies said.