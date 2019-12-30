Man rushed to hospital after Daytona Beach shooting, police say

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that a man was found shot on Monday morning near LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

They said that officers responded to Wesley Street around 2:40 a.m., as a man called the police, claiming he found a victim in a wooded area. The victim was reportedly rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Due to his injuries, police said they have not been able to talk or identify the victim. They did say he was a black man in his 20's though. He is about five-feet, eight-inches to five-feet, ten-inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his chest that reads 'Briana.'

MORE NEWS: Download the FOX 35 News app for the latest local news, trending stories, and more

Those with information regarding this shooting are asked to call the police at 386-671-5447 regarding case 190025602.