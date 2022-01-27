FOX 35 Care Force: Man reunited with off-duty firefighter credited with saving his life

The Seminole County Fire Department on Thursday honored an Orange County firefighter for helping to save a life in Winter Springs while off duty.

Most first responders say they are always on duty when duty calls, regardless of where they are or what they are doing.

On Oct. 6 of last year, Orange County firefighter Nick Bedoya had just dropped off his children at the bus stop when he drove by the scene of a car accident near the intersection of Tuskawilla Road and Gabriella Lane.

A man was trapped inside the vehicle and needed emergency CPR. So Bedoya sprang into action and is credited with helping to save that man’s life.

"If I see something or somebody needs help, I want to help," Bedoya said.

The Seminole County Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and got the patient to the hospital.

All of these heroes were honored for their role in the life-saving call and got to meet their patient, 53-year-old Paul Deluca, of Oviedo, for the first time.

"It's very emotional. You don’t realize this until you actually like reliving it. I remember nothing of that morning," Deluca said.

Deluca and his hero also found out that they are neighbors, living less than a mile apart.

Deluca said he thanks God for putting him in his path that day.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.