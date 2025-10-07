Man pulls gun on Florida food store clerk, saying he was the 'God from Israel': Police

The Brief Gonzalo Gonzalez, 57, was arrested last week at a food store in Miami after he allegedly pulled a gun on the clerk. Gonzalez allegedly refused to speak with the clerk because he was from Venezuela and said he was the "God from Israel." Gonzalez is facing charges including improper exhibition/prejudiced use of a firearm or weapon and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.



A 57-year-old man was arrested at a Florida food store last week after he allegedly pulled a gun on the clerk and claimed he was the "God from Israel."

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

According to an arrest affidavit from the Miami Police Department, police responded on Oct. 4 to the Stop and Shop Food and Deli, located at 49 NE 2nd Ave. in Miami. The caller told officials there was a white male in the store who was brandishing a firearm.

When police arrived at the shop, the store clerk said the man had entered the store, approached the counter, placed his backpack on the counter and asked for a vape. The clerk said the man then reached into his backpack and pulled out a gun. The clerk said he told the man to put the gun away, and the man placed it back into his backpack.

The man then allegedly told the clerk he did not want to speak with him because he was from Venezuela and said he was the "God from Israel." An arrest report shows the man then exited the store and walked northbound on NE 2nd Avenue.

A second witness also told police they saw the incident inside the store and had dropped to the floor in fear.

Officials said the man later came back to the store, and they were able to arrest him. The man was later identified as 57-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is facing charges including improper exhibition/prejudiced use of a firearm or weapon and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.