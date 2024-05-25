Man accused of killing another man after pushing him off Ruskin boat dock into the water

article

A man faces a murder charge after Hillsborough County deputies say he pushed another man while standing on a boat dock, causing the victim to hit his head before going into the water.

The sheriff's office responded just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the 500 block of Bahia Beach Boulevard in Ruskin.

Detectives called out the Marine Unit, who found the victim's body in the water a short time later.

Investigators say Kamal Padlowski, 50, followed the victim onto the dock during an argument before pushing him. After the victim hit his head, HCSO says Padlowski pushed him again, this time sending him into the water.

The sheriff's office has not released the victim's name.

Padlowski is in jail on a second-degree murder charge.

