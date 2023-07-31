Man possibly struck by lightning at Orlando construction site, fire department says

A man was possibly struck by lightning at a construction site in Orlando, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The man in his late 20s called officials around 3 p.m., saying he saw a giant flash on Narcoossee Road, officials said. Next thing he knew, he was on the ground, he told the fire department.

The Orlando Fire Department said they are treating the man as if he were a lightning strike patient, but it remains unclear if lightning struck the man or just very close to him.

The man does not have the entrance and exit wounds that are typical of lightning strikes.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

SEE TODAY'S FORECAST : Flood advisory issued as heavy rainfall batters Orlando

The man is in stable condition and was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.