Man pleads not guilty to beating shark on Brevard County beach

A man has pled not guilty after he was charged with allegedly beating a shark with a hammer in Brevard County in December 2022.

Brian Waddill, 33, of Melbourne appeared in court Thursday pleading guilty to the incident that was captured on video, sparking an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

FOX 35 first reported in January that the FWC had recommended charges against the man, and that it would ultimately be up to state prosecutors to decide to file charges. The State Attorney's Office filed two misdemeanor charges against Brian Waddill, of Melboune, last week: Violation of Restrictions on Possession of Prohibited Species, Failure to Return Prohibited Species Unharmed, and Violation of Prohibition Against Harvest, Landing or Sale of Sharks.

The alleged incident happened on Dec. 20 at Bicentennial Beach Park in Indian Harbor Beach, Florida. Surveillance video from a nearby business caught the incident on camera, and was shared with FOX 35.

According to the report, the shark is believed to be a lemon shark, which is a protected species in the state of Florida. Fishing of lemon sharks in state waters is prohibited, according to the FWC's website.

According to the report, two people witnessed the man's actions and contacted authorities. An FWC investigator responded to the beach and interviewed a man who matched descriptions that the witnesses provided.

The investigator noted in the report that the man appeared agitated by his questions about the alleged incident. The man told the investigator that he was fishing at the beach and caught a shark.

The man admitted to deputies that he struck the shark and then released back into the water, the report said. The investigator was unable to locate the shark due to the tide, according to the report.

Waddill will appear back in court on June 22, 2023 at 10 a.m.