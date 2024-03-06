Man arrested after knocking Deltona bar patron unconscious, deputies say

A man was arrested after allegedly punching another man, knocking him unconscious outside a Deltona bar.

Clayton Zinck, 31, was charged with Aggravated Battery after witnesses reported seeing Zinck swing on another person outside of Buzzard’s Roost Bar. Shortly before the incident, witnesses reported seeing him try to attack others.

"He cracked his head, he knocked him out, his head hit flat on the back of the concrete," a 911 caller said.

Mugshot of Clayton Zinck

When deputies arrived on the scene, body camera footage showed the man, still on the ground, being tended to by an unidentified woman. From there, people were heard arguing about what had happened.

The majority of people who spoke to the deputies reported Zinck as the aggressor.

"Everybody was trying to ‘chill him out’ and boom!," one of the witnesses said. There was a woman out front, however, who claimed the man on the ground attacked first. After an investigation, Zinck was handcuffed.

A bartender told FOX 35 News the victim is a regular at the establishment and well-liked by everyone.

"A great person is an understatement," she said.

The victim has been hospitalized, and their condition is unknown.