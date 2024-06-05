Man killed, woman in custody following shooting in Winter Springs, police say

A 51-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Winter Springs early Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the call shortly after midnight at 430 Sheoah Boulevard. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman, who he shared a child with, has been taken into custody, police said.

Investigators said the incident was isolated and domestic in nature.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.