Man killed in Volusia County house fire, deputies say

A man is dead following an early morning fire in Volusia County on Sunday, authorities said.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call reporting a fire at a home located at 2674 Howland Boulevard in Deltona.

Deltona firefighters arrived at the home and removed a 74-year-old man they found unresponsive in a bathroom.

Despite the crew's life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 2 a.m., officials said.

Investigators did not find any obvious signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.