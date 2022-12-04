Man killed in Orange County shooting, deputies say

article

A man died following a shooting in Orange County Sunday morning, deputies said.

The shooting reportedly happened around 10:43 a.m. on the 14000 block of Osprey Links Road. When deputies arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect in the shooting is reportedly a man in his 20s who was known to the victim, deputies said. He fled the scene before deputies arrived.

