Man killed in multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck in Lake County: FHP

A man is dead after his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a dump truck and a car in Lake County Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:15 a.m. on State Road 44 and Misty Lane in Deland.

The man who died at the scene was driving a 2021 Ram 1500, officials said.

State Road 44 is currently blocked in both directions at Misty Lane. Traffic is being diverted at County Road 437 and County Road 42.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.