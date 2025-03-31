Accused reckless driver leads to 5-vehicle crash in New Smyrna Beach; 2 hospitalized
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - New Smyrna Beach Police said the South Causeway Bridge was shut down Monday afternoon following a five-vehicle crash.
Accused reckless driver fled scene and crashed, authorities say
What we know:
A five-car pile-up shut down the South Causeway in New Smyrna Beach for hours on Monday, sending two people to the hospital.
Authorities say the crash was caused by a reckless driver who fled from law enforcement before crashing near Magnolia Street on the west side of the bridge.
The driver, who was among those hospitalized, had sped away from law enforcement officers attempting a traffic stop at 3rd and South Peninsula Avenues around 1 p.m., according to the New Smyrna PD, which is currently leading the investigation with assistance from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol..
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or confirmed whether charges will be filed. Details about the extent of injuries sustained by those involved remain unclear.
The backstory:
Deputies first responded to reports of a reckless driver near the 7300 block of Turtlemound Road before attempting a traffic stop. Instead of complying, the driver fled, leading to a pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash. SkyFOX aerial footage showed traffic backed up for hours as authorities worked at the scene.
What they're saying:
Officials have yet to release a formal statement regarding potential charges. However, law enforcement has confirmed that the accused reckless driver is one of the two individuals hospitalized.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.