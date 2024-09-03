Man killed after pickup truck flips into canal in Volusia County: FHP

Stream FOX 35:

A 43-year-old man was killed after his pick-up truck ran off the road and flipped over into a canal in Volusia County late Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported just after midnight. At the time, Tomoka Farms Road was shut down in both directions, but the street has since reopened.

The man from Port Orange was headed south on Tomoka Farms Road approaching Halifax Drive in a 2020 Ford F-350 when he failed to negotiate a curve, troopers said. That caused his truck to run off the road and overturn into a canal. FHP said the man was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

