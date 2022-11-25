Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

article

A Florida man died after deputies said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.