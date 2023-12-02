Man injured in Marion County shooting, deputies say

Watch FOX 35 Live

A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Marion County Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

Around 3:15 p.m., deputies said they responded to a report of a possible vehicle accident in the area behind the Marion Oaks Community Center at the 297 block of Marion Oaks Lane in Ocala.

They found a man in the car who was shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, deputies said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 352-732-9111.