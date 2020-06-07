Man injured in fight at Macy's store in Mall at Millenia, police say

article

The Orlando Police Department is investigating an incident at the Mall at Millenia.

Officers responded to the mall in reference to a suspicious incident at around 3:16 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say customers were seen running out of the Macy's store saying they heard gunshots fired in the store.

Officials say a man was found inside the store and told investigators that he was beaten up by several men, but was not shot.

Police say a suspect was found with a gun, but no shell casings were found.

Witnesses told police that a group of men were banging pots and pans, causing people to panic.

The victim told investigators that he did not want to press charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police say several suspects are in custody.

Officers are still at the mall investigating.

They say there is no active threat at the mall.