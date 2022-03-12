Man injured after dozens of shots fired in bar parking lot

article

A large fight at a Cocoa bar led to one person shot early Saturday morning.

Cocoa police say officers responded to the Historic Cocoa Village near Olleander Street after reports of a shooting.

Police say there was a large physical fight that started in Marino's involving several people.

Witnesses say they saw a man start shooting and firing around 30 shots in the parking lot.

Police say a 24-year-old man was struck by gunfire several times.

Cocoa police said the suspect, 25-year-old, Bryson Jones immediately left the scene in a vehicle, ignoring officers commands to get him to stop.

Bryson was later located in Rockledge, where he ran again but was caught after a brief foot chase and taken into custody.

Police say he is now facing several charges including attempted second degree murder and attempted felony murder.

The victim, who has not been identified is expected to recover.