Man impersonating Orlando police officer arrested following 'suspicious incident,' police say

Watch FOX 35 live

A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an Orlando police officer following a suspicious incident, according to police.

The incident happened on Thursday near the area of 3250 Burton Boulevard when a person says they were approached by a man who stated he was a law enforcement officer.

The man, who was later identified as 49-year-old Mark Anthony Bosques, flashed a fake police badge from his wallet and attempted to search the person, police said.

The person eventually ran away from Bosques during the incident.

Police later identified Bosques as the suspect who was charged with false imprisonment, impersonating a law enforcement officer and battery.

The investigation is ongoing.