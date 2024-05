A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Port Orange.

Police said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the 3400 block of Nova Road.

The victim, later identified as 37-year-old Joshua SeeSholtz, died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash is asked to call Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Slease at 386-506-5838.