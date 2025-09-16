Man hit and killed by car while walking in Altamonte Springs, police say

The Brief A crash between a pedestrian and a car took place early Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. The adult male pedestrian died at the scene of the crash. The Altamonte Springs Police Department (ASPD) said there are no charges to report, and the driver of the car stayed at the scene.



A man was hit and killed by a car while walking early Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs, police say.

What we know:

According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department (ASPD), the crash took place early Tuesday morning on State Road 434 and Cape Cod Lane in Altamonte Springs.

Police say an adult male pedestrian was hit by a car while walking in the area.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash, officials confirmed.

The ASPD said there are no charges to report, and the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if the pedestrian was walking within a crosswalk. The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.