A man was killed in a Brightline train crash in Brevard County on Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35.

The incident happened near 301 Barefoot Bay Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m.

Investigators are trying to determine how the man was struck.

FOX 35 has reached out to Brightline for more information.

This is a developing story.