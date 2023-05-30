Man goes overboard Carnival Magic cruise ship off Florida's coast: officials

The U.S. Coast Guard said its crews are searching for a 35-year-old man who went overboard on the Carnival Magic cruise ship Monday.

Officials believe the man fell overboard about 186 miles east of Jacksonville in Northeast Florida.

Crews are using both air and water assets to help find the man.

Additional details about what led to the incident were not immediately released.

According to Carnival Cruise Line's website, the Carnival Magic sets sail from Miami, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia on cruises to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada/New England and the Caribbean.

The ship is 1,004 feet in length and has a guest capacity of 3,690.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.