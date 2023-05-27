Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Titusville, police say

A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Officers responded to an initial call for a hit-and-run around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Road and Dixie Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, the officers found an unidentified man with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident based on preliminary evidence, however, the suspect or suspects are still at large, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800 or Crimeline at (800) 423-8477 to remain anonymous and eligible for a reward up to $5000.



