Man found dead in Sanford apartment after neighbors hear gunshots, deputies say

Deputies responding to a report of gunshots found a man dead inside a Sanford apartment Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement arrived at the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace shortly after 8 a.m. and found several shell casings and blood in the breezeway.

Deputies also found blood on an apartment door, which was locked, and forced themselves in. Inside, they found the man's body. His name has not been released at this time.

Detectives canvassed the area but do not have information regarding a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477) or text to **TIPS (8477), or call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at (407) 665-6650.