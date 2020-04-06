Man fatally shot in officer-involved shooting at Melbourne apartment complex, police say

A man was shot and killed by an officer in Melbourne.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Preserve at Longleaf Apartments.

They said that the suspect had a weapon and barricaded himself inside a room in the home. He then confronted officers, so they were forced to open fire.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is now investigating.

