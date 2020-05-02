Man drowned in Indian River, police say

article

Titusville police are investigating the drowning death of a man in the Indian River.

Officials say their preliminary investigation shows that the man was trying to swim to shore from a small boat that had broken down in the Indian River near Marina Park, located at 501 Marina Road.

Witnesses told investigators that they reported seeing the man call for help and go under the water at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Within minutes, officers arrived in the area and began searching for the man.

Unfortunately, they say the man's body was recovered from the water at around 4 p.m. by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.