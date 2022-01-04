Deputies: Man dressed as woman to conceal identity during armed robbery

A man disguised himself as a woman in an attempt to conceal his identity while robbing two gas stations in Volusia County, deputies said.

Daytona Beach police arrested John Graham, 33, after they say he disguised himself as a woman and robbed two gas stations at gunpoint in DeBary and Daytona Beach.

Graham wore a long black wig, knee-high boots, a black dress, a black medical mask and a black hat.

Officials say surveillance video shows Graham walking into a Circle K gas station on Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary asking for cigarettes, then pulling out the gun and demanding money when the cashier asked to see his ID.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on the way to the scene in DeBary saw a suspicious U-Haul with its rear lights out and called it in.

In the meantime, Graham and his friend, Klandi Brooks, 24, robbed the second gas station, a Sunoco on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach police saw the U-Haul and found the two men near it.

One of the men had the keys and the other had a gun in his waistband, according to investigators.

Officials said Graham admitted to officers that he dressed as a woman and robbed both gas stations.

Both men are facing multiple charges.