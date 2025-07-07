Man dies trying to save turtle on I-95 in Florida, troopers say

The Brief A man was killed Sunday on I-95 in Indian River County while trying to save a turtle, troopers said. A vehicle slowed for him and was rear-ended, leading to the deadly crash. Authorities have not released his identity or other details.



A man's selfless act to save a turtle on Interstate 95 in Florida cost him his life, according to troopers.

Troopers said the incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. Sunday in Indian River County.

Man hit, killed while trying to save turtle on I-95

What we know:

According to authorities, two vehicles were traveling south in the center lane of I-95, just north of Sebastian Boulevard, when the man attempted to cross the southbound lanes to retrieve the turtle from the roadway.

A 2020 Mazda CX-9 slowed down to avoid hitting the man, but a 2020 Dodge 3500 pickup truck traveling behind it failed to slow down in time. As a result, the Dodge struck the rear of the Mazda, pushing it off the road and into a fence.

The man attempting to save the turtle was then struck by the Dodge. He died at the scene.

What we don't know:

At this time, no further details have been released regarding the identity of the man who was killed, the condition of the turtle, or the status of the drivers involved.

