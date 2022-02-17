Man dies after being shot near Orlando church

A man has died after being shot in a parking lot in Orlando.

Orlando police officers responded to 604 West Jackson St. early Thursday afternoon in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, the officers found a "middle aged man" lying on the ground in the parking lot near the Shiloh Baptist Church of Orlando.

The man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound where he was later pronounced deceased.

"The investigation is in its very early stages. We will continue to provide updates as our officers conduct the investigation and more details are confirmed and become available," said Orlando Police spokesperson Heidi Rodríguez.

