Man dies after being shot by girlfriend in Melbourne, police say

article

A man died after he was shot by his girlfriend in Melbourne in June over a domestic dispute, police said.

Ronald Gordan, 37, of Melbourne, died Wednesday after he was shot by his girlfriend on the early morning hours of June 25.

Police said they responded to a domestic violence call where a woman said her boyfriend, Gordon, attacked her and attempted to rip her necklace from her neck.

The woman went to retrieve a gun and shot Gordon who fled. He also called the police stating he was shot.

When he was found by officers, he was unresponsive and transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center where he remained in intensive care until his death.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.