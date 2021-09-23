Man dies after being pulled from ocean in Daytona Beach

article

Authorities in Volusia County say a 58-year-old man was pulled from the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday morning and was unresponsive.

Lifeguards located the man just before 11 a.m. in the 400 block of State Road A1A, just north of the Daytona Beach Bandshell.

Life-saving measures were performed. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The man's identity was not immediately released, pending notification of kin; however, he was described as a resident of the Daytona Beach area.

Earlier this month, a 59-year-old man from Lake Worth drowned while boogie boarding in Daytona Beach.

