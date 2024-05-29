Man critically hurt after setting himself on fire inside Publix in Plant City: Police

A man is in critical condition at the hospital after Plant City police say he set himself on fire inside a Publix store.

Investigators responded to the store off James L. Redman Parkway shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday after a caller told a dispatcher a person was on fire.

Police tell FOX 13 the 30-year-old man used some sort of accelerant to ignite the fire.

Investigators say several people rushed over to put the fire out before paramedics arrived and rushed the man to the hospital.

