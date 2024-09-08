Man critical after being shot in Orange County on Malaga Street
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies responded to a report of a shooting early Sunday in the 1000 block of Malaga Street.
Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The investigation is active and ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.
