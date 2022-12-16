Man convicted of raping teen on the run after skipping court in Orange County, deputies say

article

An Orange County, Florida man convicted two weeks ago of raping a teenage skipped a recent court appearance and is on the run, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Florida deputies are searching for 37-year-old Diga Charles, who was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 30, 2022, on several counts of sexual battery of a teenager and lewd or lascivious conduct, according to online court records.

In a tweet, OCSO said he skipped court on the last day of his trial and remains on the run. "We need your help to catch him," the tweet said.

He is described as being 6-feet, 1 inch tall, and weight around 180 pounds. Anyone who sees him or recognizes him is asked to call 911 immediately, or to remain anonymous, contacted Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.