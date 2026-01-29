Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson arrested in Orange County for excessive speeding

The Brief Olympic gold-medalist Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested in Orange County for excessive speeding. Richardson is being held at the Orange County Jail. Excessive speeding is defined as driving over 100 miles per hour.



Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested in Orange County, Thursday, after police say she was driving over 100 mph.

What we know:

Sha'Carri Richardson, 25, was arrested in Orange County on Jan. 29 for dangerous excessive speeding.

Richardson was reportedly traveling at 104 miles per hour on S.R. 429 near Stoneybrook Parkway. She was dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists.

Richardson is being held at the Orange County Jail. She's being held on a $500 bond.

Who is Sha'Carri Richardson?

Sha'Carri Richardson – known for her quick speed and distinctive fashion – rose to prominence after she was discovered at Carter High School in Dallas, her biography said.

Since then, Richardson has competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics – winning gold for the U.S. – where she ran the women's 4x100m relay in 41.78 seconds. This is her first and currently only Olympic gold metal, which she won during her Olympic debut.

Richardson has also secured brand deals with Nike.

What is "Super Speeding?"

Florida’s Super Speeder Law went into effect to target excessive speeding.

Excessive speeding is defined as driving over 100 miles per hour.

Drivers who exceed the posted speed limit by more than 50 mph or who travel faster than 100 mph now face harsher penalties, Orange County government said.