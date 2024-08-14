Man charged with manslaughter after girlfriend's death in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A domestic violence incident at a home in Orange County after a 26-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at an Altamonte Springs hospital last week.
On Aug. 6, the woman was dropped off at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs with life-threatening injuries after an apparent domestic battery, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. She died from her injuries the next day.
The sheriff's office said the domestic battery incident happened in the 3200 block of Kelvington Drive in Lockhart.
Robert Wayne Lloyd Lewis (Photo: Orange County Sheriffs Office)
Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Robert Lewis was arrested Tuesday on a charge of manslaughter in connection to her death, deputies said.
FOX 35 is choosing not to name the victim of this incident since it is domestic in nature.
No other details have been released.
