Man charged in death of a disabled person

Titusville police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a disabled man.

Police were called to a home for a well-being check on Kennedy Court in Titusville just before noon on Friday.

Officers say once they arrived they found the victim, a disabled man, dead inside the home. Police say it appears he had been dead for some time due to the advanced decomposition of the body.

Titusville authorities say the victim's sole caregiver, John Dietsch, was living in the home at the time.

Police say Dietsch was taken into custody and arrested, charged with Felony Abuse of a Disabled Adult.

Dietsch was booked into the Brevard County jail without bond.

Police are continuing their investigation and say more charges are possible.