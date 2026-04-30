Man caught recording woman, girls at Florida Walmart, deputies say

The Brief An Oviedo man is accused of following a woman and her daughters around a Walmart and recording them. Seminole County deputies say Dylan Ouellette, 21, told them he was recording the woman and the girls because he "thought they were cute." Ouellette faces charges of loitering and prowling in an unusual manner and disturbing the peace.



An Oviedo man is accused of recording a woman and her daughters inside a Walmart, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Dylan Kyle Ouellette, 21, was arrested Sunday at the store on Deep Lake Road in Oviedo.

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A deputy responded to the Walmart around 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a disturbance involving two men, according to the arrest report.

After arriving at the store, the deputy talked with a man who said Ouellette had followed his wife and two daughters around the store and recorded them with his phone, the report said.

The man told the deputy he confronted Ouellette after his wife told him what was happening.

According to the report, the woman told the deputy that Ouellette followed her and her daughters around and pointed his phone in their direction "below waist level."

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The deputy handcuffed Ouellette and asked him why he was at Walmart. According to the report, Ouellette said he was at the store to get fishing gear but saw the woman and the girls and began recording them because he "thought they were cute."

Ouellette was asked by the deputy if his actions were inappropriate, and he agreed they were, the report said. He then told investigators that he had never done anything like that before.

Deputies found multiple recordings of other families on Ouellette's phone, which was confiscated, according to the report.

Ouellette faces charges of loitering and prowling in an unusual manner and disturbing the peace.