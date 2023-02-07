Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after Super Bowl Opening Night fight in downtown Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:12PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arrests made outside Super Bowl LVII Opening Night at Footprint Center

Armonte Smith, 22, was arrested and booked into jail for alleged aggravated assault of police officers. A woman was also cited and released after she allegedly assaulted a man. Police say another man was cited for resisting arrest, but he was released.

PHOENIX - We've learned more about incident between fans outside the Footprint Center that followed the big Super Bowl Opening Night event in downtown Phoenix.

Twenty-two-year-old Armonte Dupree Smith was booked into jail on suspicion of several charges including aggravated assault on officers.

FOX 10 was at the scene Monday night as police took a woman into custody. Police say she was cited for assaulting a man, but was released.

A few minutes later, SkyFOX was overhead showing a big police presence. Officers actually had to use a chemical spray to get the crowd to break up.

Police say another man was also cited for resisting arrest, but he too was released.

It isn't known what the fight was about.

63dd5208-snapshot (26) copy

Armonte Dupree Smith, 22

More reports:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Super Bowl LVII: Alleged fight mars Opening Night festivities