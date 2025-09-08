Registered sex offender arrested in Osceola County for allegedly contacting Colorado minor for explicit images

The Brief Registered sex offender Daniel Brent Hartley, 50, has been arrested after he allegedly contacted a minor in Colorado for explicit images. Hartley is facing multiple charges and was booked into the Osceola County Jail with zero bond. Authorities are asking anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents to call the OCSO at (407) 348-2222.



A registered sex offender in Osceola County has been arrested after he allegedly contacted a minor in Colorado for explicit images.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

Earlier this month, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said they were contacted by The Broomfield Police Department in Broomfield, Colorado. An investigator with the Colorado department explained they were looking into a man who resided in Osceola County and who was soliciting a 13-year-old minor online.

Upon review of the conversation, officials said that "Dan" engaged in sexualized conversation with the minor and obtained nude photographs.

OCSO detectives began an investigation into the incident. They identified "Dan" as a registered sexual offender, 50-year-old Daniel Brent Hartley. Investigators learned Hartley is currently on state probation stemming from a 2012 Palm Beach, Florida, case for traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual activity.

On Sept. 4, detectives served a search warrant in the reserve at Doral Woods community, in Kissimmee, and Hartley was arrested without incident. Detectives said they located several electronics belonging to Hartley, which will be forensically examined. During an on-site search of the electronics, detectives said they also located an unreported social media/internet identifier, which was not reported to the Florida Department of Law (FDLE).

Daniel Brent Hartley (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Hartley is being charged with possession of photo/video of sexual performance by a child, two counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, solicitation of a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, sexual offender failure to report internet identifier and violation of probation.

He was booked into the Osceola County Jail with zero bond.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents to call the OCSO at (407) 348-2222.