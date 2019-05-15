Man arrested in Ocala arson investigation

Marion County sheriff's deputies arrested an Ocala man who led then on a chase while driving a Dodge Charger that was styled after the "General Lee" from the hit televisin show The Dukes of Hazzard.

Deputies said Oswald Pereira had also just burned down a home before leading them on a wild ride -- first in the Charger at speeds more than 100mph, and then in a white SUV. It all started at the home of his ex-wife, Marsha, who said Pereira deliberately burned the house.

“He said he was going to burn this house down, wasn't going to let me have anything,” she said, “I ran out of the house, he stayed and set it on fire. Then he ran out, he was on fire himself!”

Deputies said Pereira had burns on 15 percent of his body, including his arm, legs, and back. His charges so far, include fleeing from police, aggravated assault on an officer, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

He also has previous arrests for domestic violence.

“He's always been abusive towards me, we were married 20 years, it's always been abusive. I never thought he'd want to leave his children homeless,” Marsha Pereira said.

Pereira, a former jockey, was sent to Shands Hospital in Gainesville to recover, before being sent to jail. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating arson charges against him.