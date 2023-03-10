Florida man arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Orange County: Deputies

article

A Florida man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend Thursday evening in Orange County.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Keyvon Daley on charges of first-degree murder for the death of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Sierra Tikeshia Ashley Polson.

Polson was found on the 2500 block of Greenleaf Drive by deputies who were responding to reports of a shooting. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Daley was arrested twice before for incidents regarding domestic violence, once in November 2022 and again in January 2023, deputies said.